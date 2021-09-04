Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United following a transfer from Juventus with the ex-Real Madrid star set to join fellow Portuguese ace Bruno Fernandes at Old TraffordFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo has given Bruno Fernandes a message to pass onto Man Utd team-mates
Cristiano Ronaldo v Bruno Fernandes: Stats prove Man Utd's best penalty & free-kick taker
Daily Star
Manchester United will soon hand Cristiano Ronaldo his second debut ahead of this weekend in front of a brimming Old Trafford crowd..
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘sends message’ to Manchester United teammates via Bruno Fernandes, insisting Red Devils must win Premier League title THIS SEASON
Following his sensational return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has already laid down an early season marker to his..
talkSPORT