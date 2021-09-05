Brit teen sensation Emma Raducanu into US Open fourth round as her tennis is deemed ‘grand slam-winning material’ and she avoids world number one Ashleigh Barty
British teen sensation Emma Raducanu continued her stunning US Open run with a 6-0 6-1, victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Kent teen will now face Shelby Rogers, who defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty in the last round, in the fourth round. Raducanu has now matched her breakthrough run at Wimbledon but the strides […]Full Article