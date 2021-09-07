Leylah Fernandez stuns Elina Svitolina, advances to US Open semifinals
Published
Leylah Fernandez put together another stunning third-set performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium to knock out No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
Published
Leylah Fernandez put together another stunning third-set performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium to knock out No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 19, continued her stunning run through the U.S. Open field by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3,..
Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19.The Canadian continued her stunning run through the..
Canadian Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals defeating fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 on..