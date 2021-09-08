Former President Donald Trump to provide commentary for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight
Former President Donald Trump will provide live commentary for the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.
Former president Donald Trump has signed a contract to do a live "gamecast" of a total four boxing matches at a Saturday event..
