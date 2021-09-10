Emma Raducanu: Watch the moment British teenager reaches US Open final
Published
British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open final with a stunning straight-set win over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in New York.Full Article
Published
British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open final with a stunning straight-set win over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in New York.Full Article
British teen Emma Raducanu has insisted that she is feeling no pressure after beating Maria Sakkari to reach the final of the US..
Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to reach a grand slam final at the US Open