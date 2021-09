It’s the battle of the teenagers in New York as Britain’s Emma Raducanu takes on Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final. Raducanu, 18, beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in their semi-final at Flushing Meadow, winning 6-1, 6-4, while Canada’s Fernandez, 19, saw off Aryna Sabalenka. In winning her semi-final, Raducanu became the first […]