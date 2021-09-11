Crystal Palace press conference live: Patrick Vieira on Spurs win, Edouard and more

Patrick Vieira will speak to the media shortly following Crystal Palace's brilliant 3-0 win over Spurs today at Selhurst Park.Goals from Wilfried Zaha and two from debutant Odsonne Edouard settled the tie against Tottenham, who had Japhet Tanganga sent off in the second half.There was a cagey feel to the match to start with at Selhurst Park, with neither side creating many clear-cut opportunities or really testing the other's keeper.Palace's best chance to get a sight on goal came from a set-piece 20 minutes in, though Conor Gallagher fluffed his lines and sent the ball ballooning over the bar from 25 yards.Wilfried Zaha enjoyed a good battle on the left wing with Spurs debutant Emerson Royal, who himself kept Tyrick Mitchell on his toes as he tried to bomb forward.As the half wore on Palace began to gain more confidence and tested Hugo Lloris' goal with a string of successive corners and crosses into the box.Gallagher came close again - this time following some great work with Zaha on the left finding space to fire in a low cross. For a moment it looked like the Chelsea loanee was about to score his and Palace's third goal of the season, but his effort from close range was blocked by Lloris.After the break, the intensity was ramped up higher in the ground when Japhet Tanganga and Wilfried Zaha collided in the Spurs half. Both players were booked for their roles in the scuffle, which only served to rile up the Palace fans even more.Imagine the noise then when Tanganga was given his marching orders not long after for an over-reaching foul on Jordan Ayew. Jonathan Moss didn't take long to make up his mind and send off the Spurs man, who was met with a full stadium of pantomime boos as he walked off down the tunnel.With the numerical advantage, Palace kicked on and began to dominate proceedings. Odsonne Edouard came on to a huge cheer for his debut and he responded by scoring his first goal for the club just a minute later.Receiving the ball in the box the Frenchman took one touch to steady himself before burying his shot into the corner of Lloris' net. He wasn't done there though - his second came in injury time following a quick Palace break. Fellow debutant Michael Olise burst up the pitch and found Conor Gallagher, who in turn put Edouard clean through for him to finish with aplomb.