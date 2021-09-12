Updates of the men's US Open final as Novak Djokovic needs to beat Daniil Medvedev to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. Preamble: Novak Djokovic is playing in the U.S. Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at...Full Article
Tennis: US Open men's final updates - Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
U.S. Open Updates: Djokovic Faces Medvedev With Grand Slam at Stake
NYTimes.com
Novak Djokovic would be the first man in 52 years to win all four major tournaments in a year if he beats Daniil Medvedev in..
-
US Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Djoker eyes Grand Slam
Indian Express
-
US Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Updates
Indian Express
-
Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE streaming: US Open men's final preview, match timings and how to watch in India
Zee News
-
US Open 2021: How to watch, live stream the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
News24.com | Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final
News24
Novak Djokovic will attempt to win the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday's US Open final and make..