Shannon Sharpe: Patriots should be encouraged by Mac Jones' debut despite Week 1 loss to Dolphins I UNDISPUTED

Mac Jones looked promising in his rookie debut for the New England Patriots as he threw for 281 yards and his first career touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins would secure a 17-16 win as they forced a fumble in the 4th quarter before running the clock out. Bill Belichick chimed in on his team’s mishandling of the football saying QUOTE 'Just missed too many opportunities to win.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Mac Jones' NFL debut.