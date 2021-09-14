Cristiano Ronaldo scores again but mistake from replacement Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka red card sees Manchester United lose to Young Boys
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United honeymoon is over as the Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League. The Portuguese made a blistering start to the clash in Switzerland, however, as he opened the scoring after latching onto a delightful Bruno Fernandes cross from the left. The course of the […]Full Article