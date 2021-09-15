Mauricio Pochettino knows that his PSG side are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season - but has backed holders Chelsea to be the side to beatFull Article
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino identifies the 'team to beat' in the Champions League
