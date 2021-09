Could Jurgen Klopp and Robert Lewandowski be set to work together again? The pair enjoyed a successful partnership at Borussia Dortmund. Now, Klopp is reportedly trying to lure the Bayern Munich forward to Liverpool. TOP STORY – KLOPP WANTS LEWANDOWSKI REUNION Liverpool are targeting Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes. Lewandowski worked with Jurgen […]