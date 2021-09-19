Tottenham vs Chelsea live: kick off time, confirmed team news and goal updates from London derby
Published
It's another capital derby this weekend as two bitter rivals face off in north London in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Published
It's another capital derby this weekend as two bitter rivals face off in north London in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham travel to Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup
Tottenham and Chelsea face off in a huge Premier League London derby this Sunday. Spurs will be determined to get a positive result..
Chelsea will be hoping to continue their stellar start to the season when they face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The Blues have..