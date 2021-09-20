Barcelona planning rebuild with triple transfer swoop for Man United’s Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo next summer
Barcelona have set their sights on a major rebuild next summer with a triple swoop for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Dani Olmo planned. LaLiga giants Barca have had a quite alarming fall from grace in recent years and the loss of their talisman Lionel Messi over the summer, due to financial troubles, perhaps epitomises […]Full Article