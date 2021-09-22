Marcellus Wiley: I lost faith in Ezekiel Elliott; he now has to prove himself to gain it back I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football, but who will be the running back? Ezekiel Elliott is the starter, but Tony Pollard has more rushing yards in the first two games in fewer attempts. Jerry Jones has no problem with his backfield situation, saying quote: 'I see it as a great asset to this team..both players are outstanding in the backfield..we really have an outstanding situation here.' Marcellus Wiley explains why he has lost faith in Zeke.