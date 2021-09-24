Max Verstappen to start at back of Russian Grand Prix grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of a penalty for using too many engines.Full Article
Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: dry 19.5°C Tarmac: dry 32.2°C Humidity: 45.8% Wind: 0.6 m/s S..
Nikita Mazepin has spent his first year in Formula 1 fighting at the back of the field. He has big ambitions, and is..