Eric Mangini discusses Tom Brady’s trainer commenting about Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers in the media I THE HERD
Published
Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news and headlines across the NFL, including his reaction to Alex Guerrero's (Tom Brady's trainer) comments about Bill Belichick. Hear what Mangini has to say about Guerrero's comments and what they mean for Brady and the New England Patriots. Mangini also reacts to recent media criticism towards Aaron Rodgers.Full Article