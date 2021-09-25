Laver Cup 2021: Berrettini, Ruud and Rublev take Europe to 3-1 lead
Published
If the first day of action at this year’s Laver Cup in Boston proved one thing, it is that the next generation […]Full Article
Published
If the first day of action at this year’s Laver Cup in Boston proved one thing, it is that the next generation […]Full Article
The pandemic-delayed fourth edition of the Laver Cup — and first without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic..
Italy's Matteo Berrettini beats Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in a match tie-break as Team Europe make a winning start to the..