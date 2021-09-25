Arsenal legend Ray Parlour remembers the ‘scariest match’ he ever played in against Tottenham and cruel joke he played on Sol Campbell at White Hart Lane
Ray Parlour has lifted the lid on the 'scariest moment' of his football career – Sol Campbell's first match wearing an Arsenal shirt against former club Tottenham. The Romford Pele was no stranger to fierce derby games and rivalries during his 12-year Gunners career, but no other fixture came close to the intimidating atmosphere surrounding