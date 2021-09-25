Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua WILL take Oleksandr Usyk rematch as he reacts to AJ being comprehensively beaten by new Ukrainian champion
Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua WILL activate his rematch clause and fight Oleksandr Usyk again next. Britain’s unified heavyweight champion was outboxed and dethroned by the Ukrainian, who put on a magnificent performance to make history. Usyk’s speed, movement and accuracy troubled AJ all night long. The Brit had moments of success throughout […]Full Article