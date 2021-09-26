Ohio State dismisses linebacker K'Vaughan Pope following sideline outburst vs. Akron
Following an outburst on the sideline during Ohio State's 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday, linebacker K'Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the team.
