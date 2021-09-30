Marcelo Bielsa hints Kalvin Phillips will snub reported Manchester United transfer interest and will only leave in a way which allows him to become a Leeds idol
Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa believes Kalvin Phillips would only leave to join a team where ‘the link to the place he was born remains intact’, ruling out any interest from Manchester United. Phillips is Leeds born and bred, becoming a key player for Bielsa as the Whites returned to the Premier League last season. His […]Full Article