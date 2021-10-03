The Inside Track brings you the best betting tips ahead of the Premier League action this weekend with tipster Tom Phillips previewing Tottenham vs Aston VillaFull Article
Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction: Harry Kane tipped to break Premier League duck
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Paul Merson and Mark Lawrenson disagree over Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction
Football.london
Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday with victory over Aston Villa
-
Tottenham and Harry Kane sent Aston Villa warning ahead of Premier League clash
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Michael Owen makes Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction and odds: Villa look value to inflict more Premier League pain on struggling Spurs
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
'All of them' - Nuno sends Tottenham team message ahead of Aston Villa clash
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League transfer round-up: Grealish joins champions City
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jack Grealish becomes the most expensive British player after moving to Manchester City in a reported £100m from Aston Villa, who..