Mohamed Salah labelled the ‘best player in the world’ by Jamie Carragher, who says Liverpool star would get in all-time Reds XI after heroics against Man City
Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment, says Jamie Carragher. Salah continued his incredible start to the season with a world-class display against Manchester City. The Egyptian assisted Sadio Mane in breathtaking fashion before netting a wonder goal in the 2-2 draw. Salah is widely regarded as one of the […]Full Article