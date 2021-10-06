Dominic Calvert-Lewin warned off Arsenal transfer by Danny Mills, who says Everton have just as much chance of winning trophy as Gunners in next five years
Dominic Calvert-Lewin should turn down a transfer to Arsenal, says Danny Mills, who believes the striker has just as much chance of winning a trophy with Everton. The Gunners are reportedly targeting either Calvert-Lewin or Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, with current centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette likely to leave the club. The Sun say boss Mikel Arteta is looking […]Full Article