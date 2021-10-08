IPL 2021 SRH vs MI: David Warner hints at leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad with THIS emotional message for fans

After winning the Orange Cap 2016, 2017, and 2019 seasons with the SRH, Warner hasn’t quite had the season he would have liked in 2021 with the willow. When the first leg took place in India, Warner was removed as the skipper of the team after which Kane Williamson took over. In IPL 2021, Warner has notched a mere 195 runs at an average of 24.37 at an underwhelming strike rate of 107.73.