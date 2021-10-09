Chronicling the Chicago Sky's and Phoenix Mercury's journeys to the WNBA Finals
Published
The WNBA Finals are set between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury -- so let's recap how they got here before the championship round kicks off.Full Article
Published
The WNBA Finals are set between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury -- so let's recap how they got here before the championship round kicks off.Full Article
Diana Taurasi wouldn't cite weariness after the Mercury lost their WNBA Finals opener to the Sky on Sunday, instead pointing to..