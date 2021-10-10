Oct.10 - Max Verstappen gave a stinging retort to claims Red Bull should not have tinkered with his usual car livery ahead of the Turkish GP. In a tribute to departing works engine partner Honda, and on the occasion of the original date for the cancelled Japanese GP at Honda-owned Suzuka, Red Bull arrived in.....check out full post »Full Article
New Mercedes engine is suspicious according Red Bull boss
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Honda boss thinks full F1 return is possible?
F1-Fansite
Oct.9 - Honda may already have regrets about pulling out of Formula 1 at the end of the year. Red Bull emerged in Turkey this..