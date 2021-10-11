Steven Gerrard to Newcastle links ‘concern’ Rangers legend Ally McCoist as Celtic fan Sir Rod Stewart suggests it could inspire Hoops title comeback
Rangers legend Ally McCoist has admitted concerns over links between Steven Gerrard and the vacant Newcastle manager's job. Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked by the Toon's new owners, who have more than £300billion worth of Saudi money behind them. A host of names, including Lucien Favre and Antonio Conte, have been mentioned as