Wander Franco belts clutch two-run homer as Rays cut Red Sox lead to 5-3
Published
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Tampa Bay Rays cut the Boston Red Sox lead to 5-3.Full Article
Published
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Tampa Bay Rays cut the Boston Red Sox lead to 5-3.Full Article
A confusing play in extra innings highlighted an unusual rule, but Boston took a commanding series lead over Tampa Bay on Christian..