Amanda Staveley spotted watching Newcastle training amid claims new chief is ‘waiting for green light’ to sack Steve Bruce, but Neil Warnock insists manager ‘deserves more respect’
Amanda Staveley has been spotted watching over Steve Bruce and Newcastle’s training sessions, with the manager nervously awaiting a decision on his future. Staveley has been keen to show she will not be an absent chief, following her purchase of a 10 per stake in the club, and has been seen watching the players and […]Full Article