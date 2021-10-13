Shannon Sharpe: Lakers looked like a “fire drill” while debuting new Big 3 in loss to Warriors I UNDISPUTED

We got to see how LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook would work together in last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. The trio combined for 47 Points but also had 11 turnovers as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Warriors for their fifth-straight preseason loss. The King was honest about how he and AD are meshing with Russ, saying quote 'It's going to take a minute for us to become the team that we know we are going to be capable of being. We're going to have moments where we're not quite right there. We may take steps backwards… I think nothing is worth having if it's not worth working for.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' loss.