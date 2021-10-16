Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings a round-up of all the top headlines from Pride Park on Saturday, October 16 as takeover talk continues at Pride Park.Full Article
Derby County takeover latest as Mike Ashley update emerges
Derby Telegraph0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Derby County takeover update nails why Quantuma are so confident
Derby Telegraph
Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings why supporters should not be worried about the future of the Rams with the club..
Advertisement
More coverage
Derby County points appeal, Mike Ashley latest and Frank Lampard link
Derby Telegraph
The latest Derby County headlines from DerbyshireLive
-
Takeover, interested parties, Mike Ashley, points appeal - Your key Derby County questions answered
Derby Telegraph
-
Mike Ashley 'considering all options' as Derby County takeover speculation swirls
Derby Telegraph
-
Mike Ashley takeover debate 'not straightforward' because Derby County different to Newcastle
Derby Telegraph
-
Derby County takeover news emerges as Mike Ashley breaks silence after Newcastle sale
Derby Telegraph