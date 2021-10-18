Dr. Matt Provencher takes a look at how Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield reaggravated his left shoulder in Week 6 and the risks of the quarterback playing through the injury.Full Article
Dr. Matt breaks down risks of Browns’ Baker Mayfield playing through shoulder injury
FOX Sports
