Conor McGregor accused of breaking Italian DJ’s nose in Instagram post with former UFC champion alleged to have launched attack ‘for no reason’ in Rome
Published
Conor McGregor was accused of breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in a ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’ altercation. The former UFC world champion is in Italy for the christening of his son, Rian, in the Vatican City and also to collect his multi-million pound super-yacht from Lamborghini. Yet famous DJ Francesco Facchinetti took to Instagram […]Full Article