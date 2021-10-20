Man City ‘shocked and saddened’ as 63-year-old fan fights for his life after being ‘left for dead’ in attack following Club Brugge Champions League victory in Belgium
Published
A 63-year-old Man City fan is said to be fighting for his life following an attack after the club’s Champions League game with Club Brugge. The Premier League champions have said they are ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news, with the supporter reportedly assaulted by a Club Brugge fan, and are now working with police […]Full Article