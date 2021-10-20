Cristiano Ronaldo eases pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United fight back to claim stunning Champions League victory over Atalanta
Cristiano Ronaldo was the saviour for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again as his header completed Manchester United's brilliant 3-2 fightback win over Atalanta. Like in the Red Devils' win over Villarreal, Ronaldo got the decisive goal, which was a brilliant header from a cross from the left. This seemed unthinkable at half time as Man