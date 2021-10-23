Manchester United v Liverpool team news: Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford doubtful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Curtis Jones set to return for Reds
One of the greatest rivalries in world football will renew once again on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford. Despite securing a last-gasp victory over Atalanta in the Champions League midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under pressure after going three Premier League matches without a win. If he’s to pick […]Full Article