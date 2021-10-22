Bruno Fernandes a doubt, Jadon Sancho out, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford start – how Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s Manchester United should line-up against Liverpool
Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend and they may be without Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils restored some confidence in midweek, bouncing back from two goals down, to win 3-2 against Atalanta in the Champions League. Portuguese midfielder Fernandes played in Wednesday’s night win over the Serie A […]Full Article