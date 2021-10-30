Cristiano Ronaldo not the problem as Manchester United urged to drop ‘sub-par’ Bruno Fernandes like Portugal did – ‘He’s been way off’
Tony Cascarino insists Bruno Fernandes is more responsible for Manchester United’s poor form than Cristiano Ronaldo. A week of questions surrounding the Red Devils culminates in a crunch clash against Tottenham on Saturday night – live on talkSPORT. Besides obvious doubts over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have questioned Ronaldo and called […]Full Article