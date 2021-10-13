Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make over who should be his regular spot-kick taker after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two from 12 yards for PortugalFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his Bruno Fernandes decision was wrong
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gary Neville blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes action "that needs to stop"
Daily Star
Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been questioned by Manchester United hero Gary Neville as pressure grows on Ole Gunnar..