Bruno Fernandes achieves feat no Man Utd player has since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003

Bruno Fernandes achieves feat no Man Utd player has since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003

Daily Star

Published

Bruno Fernandes has impressed since he joined Manchester United from Sporting for £46.5million last year, and the Portuguese maestro's goals and assists means that he has broken several records since his arrival

Full Article