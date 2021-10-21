Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn: Offense did 'not a damn thing' well vs. Bengals
The Detroit Lions set season lows for rushing yards (36), passing yards (202), total yards (228) and points (11) against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Thursday there was "not a damn thing" to take away from Detroit's loss to the..