Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is being heavily linked with the Manchester United job as pressure continues to build on Ole Gunnar SolskjaerFull Article
Antonio Conte 'interested' in Man Utd - manager out to prove he’s ‘one of the best’
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Antonio Conte "has one eye on Man Utd" instead of any interest in Newcastle job
Premier League and FA Cup winning manager Antonio Conte has been out of a job since walking away from Inter Milan - and he is said..
Daily Star
Antonio Conte delivers Man Utd ‘promise’ and plans January raid for Inter duo
Claims that Conte is heading to United are growing louder by the day - and one report claims he's already identified two tansfer..
Team Talk