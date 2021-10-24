Follow all the action right here as West Ham return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur at the London StadiumFull Article
West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, TV details, goal updates
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Norwich LIVE: confirmed team news, kick off time, goal updates and live stream details
Football.london
Chelsea are back in action once again in the Premier League as Norwich are the latest visitors to Stamford Bridge for the early..
Advertisement
More coverage
Brentford vs Chelsea live: Confirmed team news, goal updates and live stream details
The Bees host the Blues this evening in a west London derby as the Premier League returns to action
Football.london