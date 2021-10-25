Solskjaer fights for job as Manchester United thrashed by Liverpool, Salah sensational, Ronaldo sends message to fans, Red Devils told Zidane’s man management would help them – football news and transfer gossip
Published
Follow our live blog below for all the latest news and gossip from the world of football. The fallout continues as Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool as pressure mounted on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian admitted it was ‘rock bottom’ for the club after the loss with speculation growing over his future. It […]Full Article