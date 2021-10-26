Mikel Arteta has a number of options for his Arsenal side ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Leeds United at the Emirates StadiumFull Article
Mikel Arteta's full Arsenal squad revealed ahead of Leeds United Carabao Cup clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mikel Arteta knows the five Arsenal players to select if Leeds United clash goes to penalties
Football.london
Arsenal have been involved in a Carabao Cup penalty shootout at the fourth round stage in each of the past two seasons, so who..
Advertisement
More coverage
Arsenal's very own Salah expected to star on debut against Leeds United after viral clips
Football.london
OPINION: Mikel Arteta could be look to rotate the squad ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture against Leeds on Tuesday evening which..