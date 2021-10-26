Zinedine Zidane ‘not interested’ in Manchester United job amid links as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement, with claims English football ‘does not appeal’ to French legend
Zinedine Zidane is not interested in the Manchester United job, according to multiple reports. Zidane has been one of the names linked with the job at Old Trafford should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked. The Norwegian is under huge pressure following an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. Reports suggest that Solskjaer is safe […]Full Article