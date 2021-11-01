Canada upsets France at Billie Jean King Cup
Canada won the decisive doubles match to secure a 2-1 upset victory over defending champion France in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday.Full Article
Storm Sanders has stunned Belgium’s world No.18 Elise Mertens to secure a win for Australia in their opening Billie Jean King Cup..