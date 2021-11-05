FA Cup: AFC Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United - League Two side comfortably avoid upset
Published
Colchester United avoid a potential FA Cup first round upset with an impressive win against non-league AFC Sudbury.Full Article
Published
Colchester United avoid a potential FA Cup first round upset with an impressive win against non-league AFC Sudbury.Full Article
Watch Freddie Sears volley home a "strike of quality" to put League Two Colchester 2-0 up against AFC Sudbury in their FA Cup first..
On Ted Lasso, football is life. In the real world, as it turns out, football is also life...at least for some of the actors on the..